Ashes: 'Brave' Nathan Lyon tears into Kevin Pietersen for his 'concussion advantage' remark during commentary

Nathan Lyon showed heart and courage when he walked out to bat after the fall of the ninth Australian wicket in the second innings on Saturday despite presumably being ruled out (for bowling) for this Test due to a calf tear earlier. While the Lord’s crowd was on its feet to appreciate Lyon for doing what he did, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, sitting in the commentary box, made a statement that didn’t sit well with most cricket fans and Lyon too.

Batting with one leg, playing some shots too, and even taking a single, Lyon had a tough time in the middle, but Pietersen opined if the Australia bowling great has done all of this with the possibility of his team getting a concussion substitute to replace him if he were to get hit amid England's relentless short-ball barrage.

Pietersen said, "Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got a concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner [Todd Murphy], based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought.”

Replying to KP, Lyon sounded disappointed, saying he already had lost a mate, a friend in Philip Hughes, to injury in the past, and in that context or otherwise, this was a poor comment to make.

"Test cricket's been around a lot longer than I have, and injuries are part of the game.

"I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head, but I'm really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head, so I think that's a really poor conversation being had, if I'm honest with you,” Lyon replied to KP’s comments during the presser after the fourth day’s play. ‘I will do anything for the team’ Everyone appreciated Lyon for taking the risk and coming onto the bat, knowing he cannot walk properly, let alone run and is not considered the best striker of the ball. Against all odds, he still managed a 15-run stand for the final wicket with Mitchell Starc, and said he is ready to do anything for the team, and given a chance again, he will go for it.

"I knew the risks," he said. "But the way I look at it... I'll do anything for this team. You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series. I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that. I'll do it again and again and again. I love this team. I love playing cricket for Australia. And if I can keep playing my role and help out my teammates, I'll do that," Lyon added.

Meanwhile, Australia stands tall as things stand. With England needing 257 more runs with only six wickets left, the visitors have a real chance of sealing the second Test and taking a 2-0 lead in the series.