Ashes 2023: Australia favourite to win second Test, England four down with 257 to win on day 5

Australia are well poised to win their second consecutive Test in Ashes 2023, needing six English wickets on the final day at Lord's. England, who did well, earlier in the day by dismissing Australia for 279 in their second innings, but failed to capitalise.

Chasing 371 to win, England had a horrible start of their second innings with Mitchell Starc claiming the wicket of Zak Crawley first up. The left-arm Aussie struck again shortly after as he removed Ollie Pope with a snorter. Australia skipper Pat Cummins then took two wickets in one over to leave England four down for 45. Cummins took out Joe Root, England's best batsman, and Harry Brook in space of three balls.

England's other opener Ben Duckett was then joined by his skipper Ben Stokes. The duo added unbeaten 69 runs for the fifth wicket as the hosts finished the day on 114/4. The Bazballing Englishmen still need 257 runs to win. Duckett, meanwhile, scored his half-century and was not out on 50 at the end of the day with Stokes at 29 not out.

Earlier, Australia started their day well from the overnight score of 130 before Stuart Broad removed Usman Khawaja (77) on a team score of 187. Pacer Josh Tongue then took the wicket of Steve Smith before Broad struck again with Travis Head's wicket. Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, all played handy knocks of 18, 21, 15, and 11, respectively as Australia got bundled out for 279 at the stroke of Tea on day 4.

Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for England with four wickets to his name. Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson chipped in with two apiece while veteran James Anderson and Ben Stokes took one each. England didn't bowl a single over of spin in the second innings after opting for an all-pace attack at Lord's.

