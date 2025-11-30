/Ashes, 2nd Test: ‘I am preparing for anything,’ Travis Head on opening alongside Khawaja

Travis Head, known to perform on bigger stages and in challenging conditions, would care the least about his batting position as long as it’s for the team; that was his mindset after being promoted to open in the second innings of the Ashes opener in Perth (in Khawaja's absence), wherein he smoked a brilliant hundred (123 off 83 balls) while chasing, helping Australia win the match inside two days and take a 1-0 lead in this five-match series. With the hosts still contemplating their opening pair for the Pink-Ball Test in Brisbane, Head seems to be happier in taking up whatever his role demands.

The Australian team landed in Brisbane on Sunday (Nov 30); before their training for the second Test began, Head revealed that his batting position hasn’t been discussed yet, as he continues to prepare for anything at this stage.

"I'm happy," Head said of his chances to retain his spot as opener for the remainder of the series. "If that's what is needed to win a Test match, and if that's what's required, then, yeah, I'm fine with it.



"I'm preparing for anything at this stage… There's a fair bit to work through. I've just got here. We haven't really had many conversations over the last week. It's been about just spending some time out of the game as much as you can. You don't get much time to chill out in a massive series like this, where it's pretty full-on every single day,” he continues.

‘Batting orders are overrated’

Head agreed with his Test captain Pat Cummins’ remarks on batting orders being overrated, explaining, “I agree with Pat. I think you could use this order and these players in a range of different ways, and whatever way that is to win games of cricket.

