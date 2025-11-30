/Joe Root questions need for pink-ball Ashes Tests amid dry run Down Under

England's Joe Root on Sunday questioned whether the Ashes needed a pink-ball Test as he expressed confidence in his ability to get a big score in the day-night clash against Australia in Brisbane. The former captain, Test cricket's second highest run-scorer after Sachin Tendulkar, has played in each of England's seven previous day-night Tests. They have won two and lost five. But he is not sold on the idea of the matches being part of an Ashes series, with the first three days of the second Test at the Gabba sold out.

"I personally don't think so," he told reporters when asked if the Ashes needed the second Test, which begins on Thursday, to be a day-night match. "It does add to things. It's obviously very successful and popular here and obviously Australia have got a very good record as well.

"I can see why we're playing one of those games. A series like this, does it need it? I don't think so, but it doesn't mean it shouldn't be here either."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Australia are masters of pink-ball Tests -- winning 13 of 14 matches under lights. Their only defeat was against the West Indies at the Gabba last year, but England have not won in Brisbane since 1986. The hosts take a 1-0 lead into the showdown after a stunning eight-wicket win in Perth, a frantic Test that was all over inside two days.

Root, who is yet to score a century in Australia, lasted just 18 balls across two innings, out for a duck and eight with Mitchell Starc his tormentor. But the 34-year-old is confident he can turn around his mediocre form on Australian soil, where he averages 33.33 in 15 Tests compared to his career average of 50.94.

"I know if I get time out there and I make good decisions for long periods of time, I'm going to be successful," he said. “I know that I'm a good player, it's just about putting that into the games out here.”

England's top order had a net session at the Gabba on Sunday as they acclimatise to the humid weather.

Root said he was comfortable with the decision not to go to Canberra and play a pink-ball tour match this weekend against a Prime Minister's XI.

"This is the best way to prepare personally," he said. "Time in the middle is one thing, but as an experienced player, I feel like I know what I need to get the best out of myself."