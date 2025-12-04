/Ashes 2025-26: Zak Crawley praises England’s late surge as Root and Archer shine in Brisbane

England walked off the field in Brisbane feeling they had taken control of the final hour on day one of the second Ashes Test. Joe Root and Jofra Archer turned a tense situation into a strong finish, pushing England to 325 for 9 by stumps and lifting the mood inside the dressing room.

Root was unbeaten on 111 when the clock hit the scheduled close of play, with England at 269 for 9. It reminded many of the 2023 Edgbaston Test, when Ben Stokes declared with Root on 118 to have a short burst at Australia before stumps. This time, though, England chose to bat on, especially because the pink ball under lights could’ve given their bowlers a chance later.

Some, including David Warner on TV commentary, expected a declaration. But Australia were in no hurry either. Steven Smith slowed the game down, and Root even had a word with the umpire as field changes and delays kept happening.



Then came the shift. Root and Archer sensed an opening and attacked. They added 56 runs in the last six overs, swinging the momentum England’s way. Archer hit Boland for a massive six first ball, then lofted Mitchell Starc down the ground. Root joined in with a sharp reverse scoop as the partnership raced ahead.



By the end of the day, Root had moved to 135 not out, while Archer made a career-best 32. Their stand of 61 was England’s first tenth-wicket fifty in Australia since 1982 and their first in any Ashes Test since 2023.

Starc, who took six wickets, looked frustrated with the old pink ball and with how Australia handled the final phase. He said it felt like bowling with a tennis ball and hoped they could wrap up the innings early on day two.