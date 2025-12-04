As India and South Africa are all set to clash during the third ODI in Vizag, let's glance at the five highest individual run-scorers at the same venue.
Rohit Sharma’s 159 against the West Indies in 2019 is the highest ODI score in Vizag. He looked in full control that day, timing the ball beautifully and finding gaps with ease. It remains one of his best knocks.
Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 157 against West Indies in 2018 was a masterclass in chasing. He kept the innings steady, played confident strokes, and paced the match perfectly. It still stands as one of his finest ODI hundreds.
MS Dhoni announced himself in style in 2005 with a brilliant 148 against Pakistan in Vizag. He attacked from the start, hit clean shots, and showed the power he became famous for. This innings changed his career.
Shai Hope’s unbeaten 123 in 2018 was a calm and classy knock for West Indies. He held the innings together, picked the right balls to attack, and kept his team in the game till the very end.
Kohli’s 118 against Australia in 2010 was another top effort from him in Vizag. He built the innings well, rotated the strike, and punished loose balls. This century proved he was ready for big moments in ODIs.