/Ashes 2025-26 preview: The battle for the Urn begins as England look to end 14 years of agony in Australia

After over a decade of Ashes frustration, England’s cricketers are ready to take on Australia in their own backyard, with the chance to rewrite history. Their last win on Australian soil came in the 2010-11 series, a golden moment that has remained a distant memory. Under the aggressive leadership of Ben Stokes and the tactical acumen of Brendon McCullum, England are bringing a bold, attacking mindset to this year’s Ashes. Known for their high-risk, high-reward ‘Bazball’ philosophy, they now face the ultimate challenge: to bring that approach to Australia’s unforgiving pitches and break a 14-year winless streak down under.

England’s fast bowling contingent, led by the firepower of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, promises to provide the much-needed spark. Archer, who makes his Test debut in Australia this series, is especially exciting with his raw pace, while Wood’s relentless speed could trouble Australia’s batters early. Combined with the team's aggressive batting style and strong team morale, England have their sights set firmly on the series opener as their chance to make a statement.

Australia’s quest for dominance: Smith’s steadying hand amid injury setbacks

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Australia, meanwhile, are coming into the series with their own challenges, missing key players such as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, they remain a formidable force, with Steve Smith stepping up as stand-in captain. Smith’s record in Ashes cricket is exceptional, and his ability to perform under pressure remains unmatched. Alongside him, Scott Boland has continued to excel, quietly establishing himself as one of the most effective bowlers in Test cricket.

While Cummins' absence is a blow, Australia still boasts an impressive line-up, including one of the most underrated bowlers in world cricket, Scott Boland. With an astonishing record of 62 wickets at 16.5, Boland’s accuracy makes him a perfect fit for Australian conditions. Meanwhile, Smith himself is in rare form, having scored 18 hundreds on home soil and maintaining an average of 56 in Ashes cricket. His leadership will be critical in steering Australia through what could be their toughest Ashes series in years.

Joe Root to be key for England

For England, Joe Root will be central to their hopes, with the series offering him a chance to finally conquer Australia, where he’s struggled in the past. Despite a solid average of 36 down under, Root has been in exceptional form recently and will be eager to notch up his first century in Australia. The pressure will be on him to guide the team with his experience, especially in the absence of some key Australian bowlers.

While Australia’s top order will rely heavily on Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, their biggest asset is their unmatched depth and balance across both bat and ball. The Aussies have dominated world cricket in recent years, and while their team may be evolving, their focus is singular: another Ashes win at home to further cement their status as one of the game's great teams. With the opening Test fast approaching, the stage is set for an epic contest at Optus Stadium in Perth. Will England’s aggressive new era finally end their Ashes drought, or will Australia’s tried-and-tested formula prove too strong once again?

Both teams are hungry for success, and with key players missing for Australia, England sees an opening to strike early and take a lead in the series. As both sides prepare for battle, the first Test promises to be a thrilling contest, filled with intensity, strategy, and fierce competition. The Ashes are up for grabs—who will seize the moment?

Squads

Australia: Jack Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland