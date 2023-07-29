Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad calls time on illustrious career, to retire after Oval Test

Veteran England star bowler Stuart Broad has called time on his illustrious cricketing career after announcing retirement from the game on Day 3 of the Oval Test. The decision came as a surprise as he announced his decision while in conversation with the broadcaster in the post-match. The Oval Test will be his final contest and will bid farewell to the game as the second-most successful bowler in England’s Test cricket history after James Anderson.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣

☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣

🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣



🏆 4x Ashes wins

🌍 1x T20 World Cup



🎖️ MBE for services to cricket



Broad announces retirement

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad told broadcasters at the close of play on day three.

"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

"I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top.

"This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of."

Stuart Broad has been part of successful English furniture over the years having won multiple honours with the national side. At the time of retirement, he played 167 Test matches and scalped 602 wickets along with 3654 runs in the format. He was also part of the England team that won the 2010 T20 World Cup in West Indies.

What happened on Day 3?

The final Ashes Test is set for a thriller after England dominated Day 3 at the Oval as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped the hosts to a commendable total. Going into the fourth day, Australia will have to chase a big total to win with six sessions still in hand. In the hot and humid conditions in London, Australia’s narrow 12-run lead was cut short before Stumps were called for Day 3 as England ended at 389/9.

As things stand, Australia are set to chase a total near to 400 as they will have six sessions to negotiate. With no rain forecasted for the next couple of days, the final Ashes contest is guaranteed to have a result.

A win for England will see them gain parity in the Ashes and end at 2-2 and continue their 22-year unbeaten Ashes streak at home while a win for Australia will see them break the jinx. This will also be the first away Ashes win for either side since 2011 when England beat Australia down under.

