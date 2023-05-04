Ashes 2023: Steve Smith takes a jibe at Stuart Broad's claim of 'void series' after 4-0 humiliation Down Under

Australian Test vice-captain Steve Smith has hit back at veteran England pacer Stuart Broad after the latter’s comment on the 2021 Ashes where they lost 0-4. Broad, who had earlier described the 2021 Ashes as ‘void’ and had seen his team on the receiving end of a capitulating defeat, is looking forward to making an impression in the upcoming Ashes which begins in Edgbaston in June. Smith, on the flip side, has also started his preparations for the Ashes, having already landed in England.

"I mean, it was a little odd," Steve Smith said.

Smith was seen in excellent touch during his last Ashes visit to England and was one of the star performers of the side. Broad on the flip side did not have a positive tour Down Under in 2021-22 and scalped only 13 wickets, the most by any English bowler. Smith though was not happy with Broad’s comment and looked animated before the start of the Ashes.

"We were all there and playing so it was a little bit odd, you know? He's a nice guy and loves throwing out some good banter so it's all part of it.

"It certainly wasn't an ideal scenario. But the whole world was going through it and we were in the middle of a pandemic, so we couldn't really complain too much.

"We were actually out there being able to do what we love, so I don't really have much more to add to it," Smith said.

The former Australia skipper scored a staggering 744 runs in the Ashes in 2019 and helped his side regain the Ashes after it ended in a stalemate. He only managed to score 244 runs in the previous edition but had happy memories of having led his team to one win in the absence of Pat Cummins.

The latest chapter of the rivalry will kick start on June 19 in Edgbaston England look to regain the Ashes for the first time in eight years. Ben Stokes’ men haven’t tasted a win in the historic series since 2015 but will look to continue their impressive run in the last 12 months.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE