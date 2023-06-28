Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon scripts history, becomes first bowler to play 100 successive Tests

Nathan Lyon, on Wednesday (June 28), created history when England and Australia kicked off the second Ashes Test at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Featuring in the playing XI for Pat Cummins & Co., Lyon became the sixth player and first bowler to play 100 successive Tests. Lyon has been a legend of the game and a key member of the Australian red-ball team over the past. This is his 122nd Test and he has so far accounted for a total of 495 wickets in whites.

Players with most successive Tests

Alastair Cook - 159

Allan Border - 153

Mark Waugh - 107

Sunil Gavaskar - 106

Brendon McCullum - 101

Nathan Lyon - 100*

Ahead of the commencement of the Lord's Test, Australia skipper Pat Cummins lavished huge praise on Lyon and was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, "It's a testament to not only how good Nath is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 Tests means you're getting picked in all conditions," Australia skipper Pat Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I know at the start of his career, you'd talk about (possibly playing) four quicks at the Gabba but he's just so valuable to our team that I couldn't imagine a side without Nath in there,” Cummins further added.

Meanwhile, Lyon also spoke about playing 100 consecutive Tests. "That's something I'm really proud of. To be able to tick off 100 consecutive Test matches, that's a proper stat in my head," Lyon told Cricket Australia. The veteran spinner jokingly said, "That's a lot of Test cricket, a lot of ups and downs. No wonder I've got no hair." He added, "For any athlete to be successful over a long period of time, you've got to have really good people around you, and I'm not talking within the Australian cricket team. I feel like my family has been absolutely amazing, with their support and love and care. Then there is Tom Carter, who is arguably one of my best mates but also my PT who I do a lot of work with behind the scenes."