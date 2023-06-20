Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain suggests dropping THIS star for Lord's Test, prefers using Root as bowling option

Former England captain and commentator Nasser Hussain has suggested England to make a major change for the second Test match against Australia in the Ashes as he calls for a change in tactics. According to Hussain, England can afford to play without a recognized spinner during the Lord’s contest while Joe Root can be the alternative. While Hussain has not criticised Moeen Ali, he reckons England can do without the experienced spinner who came back from retirement to don the national team colours in the red-ball format. Hussain suggests dropping star man "If there is one ground you could leave your spinner out and play Root, it would be Lord's - unless it's absolutely baking. It doesn't always turn there in the Test matches, but it can get very flat so you may need your spinner there in a holding role,” Hussain said on Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test.

Moeen Ali had not so pleasant start to his Test return after he scalped two wickets for 147 in 33 overs. He was also charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the match for using a lubrication agent on the ball. He was fined 25 percent match fees for doing so while Hussian thinks Root can be a better bowler in the conditions as he is more often a batting option in the side.

"The problem in English first-class cricket is of the leading 46 wicket-takers, 44 are seamers - and the two spinners are Simon Harmer at Essex, who can't play for us, and Jack Leach who is injured."

"Will Jacks obviously came in against Pakistan and got a six-for on his debut. If you're going to go for a second spinner, it has to be someone who is a lot better than Root."

Domestic options on offer Hussain, 55, also pointed to the batting options but suggests dropping someone like Stuart Broad, or James Anderson won't make too much sense as it will deplete the bowling side of things. He suggested the names Liam Dawson and Rehan Ahmed for the task but could affect the balance of the team.

"Liam Dawson at Hamsphire - Rob Key has always been a fan of his. Tom Hartley at Lancashire bats a bit as well, Rehan Ahmed hasn't bowled much, and the problem is then you're leaving out someone like Anderson, Broad or Robinson.

"It's really tricky, you hope Moeen would improve, but I would think about Root and four seamers," said Hussain.

