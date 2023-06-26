Ashes 2023: 'My dismissals to Broad were very uncharacteristic, I was frustrated,' admits Marnus Labuschagne

It requires some skill to dismiss the ranked number-one Test batter in the world on a first-ball duck, and England’s Stuart Broad deserves some credit for this. Not only in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test but on both occasions, the England veteran got rid of Marnus Labuschagne, in a similar fashion, caught behind. Now, ahead of the start of the second Test that begins on Wednesday at Lord’s in London, Marnus is working on the way to not getting out chasing the fifth-stump line.

Labuschagne admitted the low bounce on that lifeless Edgbaston pitch pushed him to play that line, which resulted in his dismissal in both innings. The right-handed batter said those the manner in which he got out was very uncharacteristic, and he was frustrated with himself because of that.

"When you get out first ball, you just throw it in the bag. Potentially, I thought that they were going to come straight, and then he got a nice ball that swung in the right area. With a lack of bounce at Edgbaston, it sucks you into thinking you can hit the ball a bit more, and I just made a few poor decisions [against balls] that were really wide. They'd be eighth or ninth stump, some of those deliveries.

Speaking on how he would avoid getting into the same position again in the series, Marnus said he would work on some technicalities; and since it’s a rarity for him to get out like this, he believes not sleeping over it would help the cause.

"I've come up with my summation of what that is. Now it's if there's anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn't happen again. It's a rarity that I'd play at those balls, so it's not something I'm going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals," the star Aussie batter added. Have respect for bowlers who do homework Despite not sharing the best rapport on and off the field, Marnus praised Broad, admitting the way the English seamer did his homework was commendable. Marnus also mentioned India’s ace-spinner Ravi Ashwin’s name in the same breath, saying he respects bowlers like him and Stuart, who take time to work on batters’ weaknesses.

"He's 2 and 0 now so he's done his homework," Labuschagne said. "That first [and only] ball I got in the first innings was a very nice ball. I haven't faced Stuart Broad where he's really been able to swing it away. He usually angles in, and that one definitely swung.

"First ball, most of the time you just play and miss at that then you go 'okay', you can make the adjustments out there. I said this about [R] Ashwin, guys who take the time to do the homework, understand the game, and work out how they're going to get certain guys out, I've got so much respect for them so if they're putting the time and effort in and it pays off, that's a credit to them," Broad added.