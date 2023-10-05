Ashes 2023: MCC hands ban to one, suspends two others over Lord’s Long Room drama

The MCC has taken strict actions against three members who disrupted Long Room’s long-standing reputation during the Ashes Test at Lord’s earlier this year. Following the controversial run-out of Jonny Bairstow just ahead of lunch on day five of the second Ashes Test, some members hurled abuses at the touring Aussie side players while they walked past the Long Room. The MCC has banned one member and suspended two in this case.

The sanctions were handed out almost three months after the incident, which took place on July 2. While Australia won the Test by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, the Bairstow controversy kept coming up almost every time in games to follow.

Just before lunch on the final day, off a Hazlewood bouncer that Bairstow ducked successfully, the England batter kept moving while Alex Carey ran him out after throwing the ball directly towards the stumps.

Though umpires gave him out immediately, it stirred quite a controversy.

After that dismissal, while the players walked through the Long Room, some MCC members confronted the Aussie players, mainly David Warner and Usman Khawaja. As per AAP, an unnamed member also tried tripping up the batting pair.

Meanwhile, following the instance, the MCC chief executive Guy Lavender addressed the members at the interval to remind them to respect the visiting team and not use any unparliamentary language or gestures towards them.

Later, they issued an unreserved apology to Cricket Australia, who then requested the MCC to launch their investigation into the matter, stating the players involved had been "verbally abused, with some being physically contacted".

While the details of the disciplinary process will remain ‘confidential’, per the sanctions laid by MCC, one member got expelled for life, and the remaining two were handed four-and-a-half years and 30 months suspensions, respectively.

"The actions of the three individuals in the Pavilion on the day in question fell well below the behaviour expected from our Members," read the statement. "The penalties set out above are the consequences of breaching the Club's Code of Conduct."

