Ashes 2023: England's Ollie Robinson defends sledging Usman Khawaja on day 3

× "It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me," Robinson said at the post match presentation. "I think Uzzie played unbelievably well. To get that wicket for us as a team at the time was massive. We all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I'm here to provide it."

The fast bowler, who took three wickets in total, was asked if he thinks abusing opposition players is part of the theatre of the game. Robinson replied with a deadpan no and said that it can happen when 'you are in the heat of the moment.'

"No, it's not," Robinson said. "But I think when you're in the heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes, that can happen. We've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well," he added.



Imagine the hysteria if that was one of ours.



Hopefully the Aussie bowlers pepper this loud mouth with some chin music. pic.twitter.com/QyvQkHxkNc — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) June 19, 2023 × England take 1st innings lead After dismissing Khawaja, who had added 34 runs with skipper Pat Cummins for the seventh wicket after Alex Carey's fall, England were all over Kangaroos. Australia could add only 14 runs more after Khawaja's wicket and were all out for 386 in their first innings, handing England a seven-run lead. Stuart Broad and Robinson took three wickets each for England. Australia ahead at end of day 3 The third day saw rain halting the play before lunch as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley looked set to build on the marginal seven-run lead for England. The players returned for a short while before the play was eventually called off. Australia, however, took advantage of overcast conditions in that short passage and sent back both English openers. The hosts currently are at 28/2 and lead by 35 runs.

