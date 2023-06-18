Ashes 2023: James Anderson bowls MAGICAL ball to dismiss Alex Carey for 1100th First Class wicket | WATCH

England fast bowler James Anderson produced a magical ball to dismiss Australia's Alex Carey on day 3 of the first Ashes Test in Edgbaston. Carey added 14 runs more to his overnight tally of 52 before becoming Anderson's 1100th First Class wicket. The Aussie wicketkeeper had added 118 runs for the for the sixth wicket with Usman Khawaja (141).

The ball, which came out of Anderson's hand with a wobbling seam, bounced on good length before nipping back in. Carey had played the ball for the inward movement but, the cherry moved a bit more and snuck past his defence. The ball hit his back pad before dislodging the bail stationary on middle and off stump. Have a look at the wicket here:

Jimmy Anderson. GOAT. 🐐



The King of Swing gets First Class wicket number 1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! 🤯



Alex Carey departs for 66.#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/5oVD7jfKij — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023 ×

Robinson ends Khawaja's resistance

Australia's other overnight batsman Khawaja, meanwhile, kept going at the other end before deciding to be cheeky. Khawaja, who led tourists' fightback on day 2 with 126 not out, shimmied down the ground against Ollie Robinson. The ball missed Khawaja's attempt to play and hit at the base of off stump, uprooting it completely. Have a look at the wicket here:

SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏



Khawaja gone for 141.



COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/6MLJcQxzCX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 18, 2023 ×

England take seven-run lead

After dismissing Khawaja, who had added 34 runs with skipper Pat Cummins for the seventh wicket after Carey's fall, England were all over Kangaroos. Australia could add only 14 runs more after Khawaja's wicket and were all out for 386 in their first innings, handing England a seven-run lead.