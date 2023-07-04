Ashes 2023: England suffer another injury blow as THIS star player gets ruled out of remainder of series

England cricket team has suffered yet another setback as they try to come back in the Ashes 2023 after star batter Ollie Pope was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes on Tuesday, July 4. Pope, struggling with a dislocated shoulder from Day 1 will now undergo surgery which will see him miss out on the remaining three matches. The injury blow comes as a big blow for the hosts who are already without Moeen Ali while they trail the Ashes 0-2.

Pope blow for England

The designated vice-captain of the side, Pope underwent scans in London on his shoulder on Monday, July 4 which revealed the extent of the injury. He will now undergo surgery before he starts his rehabilitation under the guidance of the England and Surrey medical teams. Pope had been struggling with the injury issue when he attempted a dive to stop the ball which resulted in the shoulder casualty. He has a rich history of shoulder issues and has struggled with the problem twice in the past.