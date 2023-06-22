Ashes 2023 | Don't believe that: Ricky Ponting reacts to Ben Stokes' 'England not result driven' remark

England and Australia produced a memorable game in the Ashes 2023 opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Opting to bat first, England declared at 393 for 8 and dismissed Australia for 386. In their second innings, Ben Stokes & Co. managed 273 all-out to set up a tricky 282-run target in the process. On Day 5, Australia rode on Usman Khawaja's 65 (who also scored a majestic 141 in the first innings), skipper Pat Cummins' 44 not out and Nathan Lyon's vital 16* to win by two wickets.

After the game, Stokes backed his troops and defended his side's aggressive approach all throughout the opening Test. England declared their first innings despite Joe Root being unbeaten on 118. Further, they continued to make heads turn with unorthodox field placements and bold bowling changes. Their decision to delay in taking the new ball in the final session and not resorting back to experienced campaigner James Anderson led to their close defeat, as per many experts and former cricketers. Nonetheless, Stokes said at the post-match presentation that his team is not result driven and will continue to play in an entertaining manner.

"Very proud to take it to the end of day five like that, to have all the emotions, it was so up and down. It's another game we'll never forget we've been a part of. That's what we want to do, be part of great moments, and get people on the edge of their seats. Hopefully, we've managed to attract the attention of some more people to watch the Ashes for the next four games."

“A loss is a loss. We've said how we were going to operate. Losing hurts and winning is a great feeling. We're going to keep making moves if we feel the time is right and if we end up on the wrong side of results like this, there won't be much to complain about,” Stokes said.

Now, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has reacted to Stokes' comments. The Aussie legend has slammed Stokes' comments and believes Ashes 2023 to be the biggest challenge for the English Test captain. 'Don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series' "I've heard them say that before, that they're not 'results driven', but I don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series, this is the biggest challenge that Ben Stokes has had in his career as a captain," Ponting told the ICC.

"I'm not copping that. I mean, if they're not results driven, they wouldn't be disappointed at all about losing. And it seemed to me last night, and he said it, that all his players were in pieces at the end of that game. So that means to me that they do care about losing, and you should."

"I think it's going to be a really, really good test for England. Actually, I think it's going to be a good test for their style of play. I think it's going to be a good test for their leadership and their coaching," Ponting further added.