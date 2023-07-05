Ashes 2023: David Gower lashes out at MCC members for mocking Usman Khawaja in Lords' Long Room

Things went out of hand after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test, at Lord's, on Sunday (July 02). After the Englishman ducked a slower bouncer from Cameron Green, during his side's unsuccessful 371-run chase, he was caught wandering off the crease and, as a result, was stumped by Alex Carey. His mode of dismissal sparked a huge controversy as the ones slamming it brought forward the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate whereas majority favoured Carey's action as it remains within the laws of the game.

After Bairstow's dismissal, Stuart Broad joined captain Ben Stokes (155) in the middle as they added 110 runs before England folded for 327 in pursuit of 371. During the Broad-Stokes partnership, the former took a dig at Carey for his actions. Moreover, the members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) also joined in and mocked Aussie opener Usman Khawaja when both sides dispersed for the lunch break on Sunday. With MCC members also targetting the Australians, things went out of hand and many slammed their actions.

Now, former England captain David Gower has slammed MCC members for reckling Khawaja. He found their action 'horribly ironic' and said that 'it is a sort of pack mentality' which he does not appreciate. He lost his cool as Khawaja is 'actually the nicest man in cricket' and the MCC members should not have targetted him.

"I found it horribly ironic, and horrible is the keyword, that MCC members were attacking Usman Khawaja, who is actually the nicest man in cricket. It's just wrong. I was in Australia for the last Ashes series and I watched him make hundreds there and watched him make his hundreds here as well. First of all, it's picking on the wrong man. It's a sort of pack mentality which I don't like, I absolutely hate," Gower said while speaking to SEN's Sportsday.

Also Read: Steve Smith is the second-greatest batter Australia have produced after Don Bradman, feels Ricky Ponting How did the Aussie opener react? After the match, Khawaja reacted to the onslaught he faced from the MCC members and said, "It was really disappointing. Lord's is one of my favourite places to come. There's always respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the Members Pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing.

"If anyone asked me where the best place is to play I always say Lord's. The crowd is great, particularly the members are great, and some of the stuff that was coming out of the members' mouths is really disappointing and I wasn't just going stand by and cop it. So I just talked to a few of them. A few of them throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it and they kept going, and I was like, well, this is your membership here. So I'm just pointing them out. But it's pretty disrespectful, to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members," he added. MCC apologises to Usman Khawaja MCC Statement.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/fWYdzx1uhD — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 2, 2023 × “The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of members,” the MCC said in a statement.

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian Team and will deal with any Member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes. It was not necessary to eject anyone from the ground and I am pleased to say that there was no repeat of this as the players resumed the field for this afternoon’s session.” Australian team management had also requested the MCC to investigate the incidents involving spectators in the members’ area," it added.

Talking about Ashes 2023, Pat Cummisn & Co. lead the series 2-0 following their 43-run win over England at Lord's. The third Test will kick off on Thursday (July 06) at Leeds, Headingley.

