Ashes 2023: Chris Woakes desperate to play in Old Trafford after Headingley heroics

Chris Woakes returned to the Test side after a gap of 16 months and left an immediate impact, helping his team win the third Test in Leeds with three wickets in each innings and contributing with crucial runs during the chase. The right-hand seamer was one of the two inclusions in the XI for the third game, with Mark Wood also marking his return in style. Ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, Woakes expressed his desire to get retained after what he produced during the previous outing.

As England trailed 2-0 ahead of the third Test, they needed a match-winner to turn things around, and Woakes was that player for them.

Speaking with Sky Sports at the sidelines of an event, Woakes said he was happy with how his previous week went, and he is keen on continuing to do well for his team in the remaining two matches. With England likely to make a change or two for the fourth Test, which begins next Wednesday, Woakes said he would prepare well and hopes selectors decide to retain him.

"When you get the opportunity to play in an Ashes series, then you try and take it with both hands," Woakes told Sky Sports. "I feel like last week went very well for myself and the team, and when you win a game of cricket, you obviously want to be part of the next game.

"I'm obviously desperate to be part of next week, but at the same time, I'll get there, try and perform well in practice, do my right prep, and the selection is out of my control. What will be will be, but hopefully I get the nod," the all-rounder said. Bazball has made England Test team better Woakes played his first Test match under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and was elated to bring fearlessness approach to life. He said though he enjoyed the cricket from the sidelines, returning to the dressing room and helping the team win an all-important Test feels much better.

"Great to be back amongst the team and be part of what is an incredible Ashes series," Woakes added. "It has been great to watch from the sides, but now to be out there and in the middle is an amazing feeling.”

He said what Bazball does it takes away the fear and gives a player leverage to express himself. Woakes added that backing the players has also helped the cause.

"All they're trying to do is take that fear of failure away from players, go out there and express yourself. We've realised we've got an incredibly talented squad, so it's just about letting players go out there, play their way and have the backing of the dressing room.

"It very much feels that way. You're backed however you want to go about your business out in the middle. They're very much all about trying to win, and that's always at the forefront of the mind.