Ashes 2023: 'Been dropped enough,' Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc brushes aside Edgbaston snub

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc isn't thinking much about the snub from first Ashes Test. The left-arm pacer says that he's been around long enough and this is not something new to him. Scott Boland was favored over Starc as Josh Hazlewood made a comeback in the Australia team during the Edgbaston Test.

"I'm used to it now coming to England. It's a squad mentality, much the same as last time," Starc told reporters ahead of the second Test at Lord's in London. "Been around long enough, been dropped enough. Probably dropped the most in this squad. Not something new to me, won't be the last time, either. It's never fun, everyone wants to play."

Starc, who was although part of the Australian playing XI during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023, admitted that he wasn't in his full rhythm ahead of the Ashes opener.

"I came into that game feeling pretty good, but then my rhythm wasn't quite there," Starc said. "It's been a good couple of weeks of work to get back into that rhythm. We were all better for the run after that Test final at The Oval and I certainly feel less clunky than I did throughout the game."

The pacer, who has played just one Test at Lord's so far, however, is now feeling confident and good about himself shall he gets a chance to play in the second Test.

"Hopefully, that results in some good stuff if and when I play. It's all in good order, it's just about getting some time in the middle when the time comes," added Starc.

Australia, nonetheless, won the first Test by two wickets in a sensational manner. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, who had hit the winning runs on the final day, even termed the win as 'avenging Headingly 2019'. The second Test starts from June 28 at Lord's in London.

