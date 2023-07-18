Ashes 2023: Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon reveals players came face-to-face during lunch after Bairstow dismissal

The ongoing Ashes between Australia and England has seen enough drama with two Tests still to go. The tussle between the teams has been so much that even the prime ministers have gotten involved at some point as well. The most-discussed controversy in the series so far, however, remains the contentious run-out of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's.

The dismissal came around 15 minutes before lunch on day 5 of second Test and saw Australian players getting abused by the spectators and even in Long Room of the Lord's.

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon has now revealed that there were tensions even as both teams came together in the dining area for lunch.

"There were a few Australian guys and a few English guys in the lunchroom and I hobbled up on my crutches and stood in the middle of it and tried to calm things down a little bit," said Lyon on Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

"Jonny had a few words here or there. That's all part of it, I'm all for it," the spinner added.

Notably, the behaviour of English fans in the Long Room was called out by many former cricketers and the MCC even suspended three members provisionally for the abuse. The matter is under investigation by the MCC.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja, meanwhile, has said that the abuse in England during the ongoing Ashes as gone too far. Khawaja was one of the players who had been subjected to abuse in the Long Room following Bairstow's dismissal.

"Personally, if I am coming to the cricket and watching the cricket, I wouldn't want my kids to be around that. If I saw that, I would 100 per cent make a complaint or just leave."

"If you talk about it to England guys, they say we are equally as rough when [they go to Australia]. I don't agree with it either way. I don't think it's the right thing to do," Khawaja said.

Australia currently lead the five-Test series 2-1 with the fourth Test starting July 19 in Old Trafford.

