Ashes 2023: Andrew McDonald not disappointed with Labuschagne, Smith's poor show, says 'it's very rare'

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald is not concerned about the form of former captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne after the duo failed to impress in the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Australia narrowly avoided defeat in the opening Test against England after they clinched a two-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes. Both Labuschagne and Smith scored an aggregate of 35 runs in the contest as they failed to deliver for the World Test Champions. McDonald not worried about Smith, Labuschagne "We've got some areas we can improve, there's some growth within the team and there's two obvious ones. It's very rare that Marn and Smudge miss out in the same Test match," McDonald said on the duo.

Despite the failure of the duo, Usman Khawaja was the standout man for the Aussies after he scored 141 runs in the first innings while contributing 65 in the second innings. He was lucky in the first innings as he was dismissed on a no-ball when batting on 112. Labuschagne was dismissed on a golden duck by Stuart Broad in the first innings while the same bowler got the better of him in the second innings.

"There will be no doubt a craving for more net sessions from Marn and Smudge," McDonald said.

”They're disappointed they missed out in this game, but I think any time the Australian cricket team can win without those two performing at a high level is always a positive."

Aussies hunting for glory The Aussies, having taken a 1-0 lead, will now look to hunt for more when they take on the hosts in the second Test match on Wednesday, June 28. They will look to capitalise as they try to retain the Ashes yet again. England last won the Ashes in 2015 while the Aussies have won the prestigious series on two of the last three occasions. However, they haven't won the Ashes on English soil since 2001, having drawn the series in 2019. The last time Ashes was won by a team away from home was in 2011 when England got the better of Australia Down Under.

