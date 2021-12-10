Ashes 2021: Day five can be most happening, says Ashwin after Root, Malan lead England comeback

On day three of the ongoing first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed excitement as Joe Root and Dawid Malan helped England stage a comeback. Despite being bowled out for 147 in the first innings, England's skipper Root and Malan kept the visitors' ship afloat on Friday, despite early blows on the second day.

Ashwin believes that if England performs well in the first session on Saturday, the fifth and final day of the Test will be the most exciting on Sunday.

"It's all happening at the Gabba and could well be the most happening 5th day if England can trump the first session tomorrow," Ashwin tweeted.

Earlier, Ashwin has praised Pat Cummins stupendous bowling in the first innings and the fact that he is a bowling caption.

"A bowling captain has picked up a 5 for on captaincy debut! Well done @patcummins30", he has tweeted.

Furthermore, Root broke former captain Michael Vaughan's record on Friday by scoring the most runs in the longest version of the game by an English batter in a calendar year. The England skipper got a duck in the first innings but scored a brilliant fifty in the second to overcome Vaughan.

Vaughan set a record of 1481 runs in 2002, and Root came close to breaking it in 2018 when he hit 1477 runs.

The England skipper eventually overtook Vaughan with a brilliant half-century in the first Test on Friday. England's score at the Stumps was 220/2, down by 58 runs. Malan and Root both batted unbeaten for 80 and 86 runs, respectively.