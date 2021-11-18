Ashes: 100 per cent crowd capacity likely for Boxing Day Test

After the Victorian government confirmed that all COVID-19 limitations would be waived, a full capacity crowd is expected for the Boxing Day Test between England and Australia.

After the state met its immunisation objectives, the decision was made. Cricket Australia said in June that tickets for the MCG would be sold to 85 percent of capacity, while all other venues will be sold to full capacity.

With the Victoria government loosening the requirements, more tickets may become available for the traditional Test match, which has drawn some of Australia's largest audiences in recent years.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews also stated that there will be no restrictions on how many people may enter the MCG on Boxing Day. "There are no more caps, there are no more quotients, no more rules in terms of how many people can be in different spaces," Andrews said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

MCG can hold up to 100,000 people at a time. The highest participation so far has been 91,112 in the 2013 Boxing day test. Last time it had around eighty-six thousand people in India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup, March 2020. Even last year India vs Australia Boxing Day Test was capped at thirty thousand people per day due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Whether it's 100000 at the MCG on Boxing Day or a smaller group standing up at the public bar of their local pub having a beer, this is the COVID normal that every Victorian has built," he added.

Andrews also assured that if any further changes regarding the Boxing Day Test would be made, fans will get full refunds.

"In the event that capacities are reduced due to government restrictions associated with the pandemic, we of course guarantee fans full refunds."

People who want to enter the MCG for the Boxing Day Test must be fully vaccinated. The five-match Ashes series is set to begin on December 8 at Brisbane's Gabba.