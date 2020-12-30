As Warner returns for Australia, will the 'Hitman' formula bolster Team India?

India equalised the Border-Gavaskar series after beating hosts Australia by 8 wickets. With the Warner returning for the third Test, India will be working on their weak points too.

India is failing to find a stable opening pair this year. Agarwal has failed to perform in the top order for India. He scored 7, 3, 17, 9, 0, 5 in his last 6 Test innings for Team India. The Karnataka batsman could be replaced by much experienced Rohit Sharma, who had prolific Test innings in the land down under. With Rohit returning to the squad after the 14-day quarantine period, he could be the part of the playing XI. However, Rohit is yet to get into nets and train as it has been a long time since the batsman has entered the ground.

The Hitman also has stats backing his case, having produced scores of 176, 127, 14, 212, 6, 21 in his last 6 Test innings. Rohit hasn't played cricket since November 10 which is when his Mumbai Indians had defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final.

Sharma has nine days to adapt to Aussie conditions before playing the third Test that will be played on the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 07.

Recently, Australia on Wednesday announced a strong 18-member squad for the third and fourth Tests against India as David Warner returned in the team for the hosts. The four-match Test series is firmly locked at 1-1 after India made a resounding comeback in the Boxing Day Test to equalise the series.

Warner and Will Pucovsi have been added in Australia’s Test squad with out-of-form opener Joe Burns dropped from the squad. Pacer Sean Abbott has also been declared fit for the remainder of the series and is one of the names in the 18-member squad.

Warner continues to recover from the groin injury and will replace Burns in the playing XI. Whereas Pucovski is in line to make his Test debut after suffering a concussion while playing for Australia A against India earlier this month.

The 22-year-old will still be required to pass further tests before he is cleared to make a possible debut in Sydney.