As FIA launches review of guidelines, Lewis Hamilton vows to keep protesting

Ace Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has avoided any action by F1’s governing body for the T-shirt he wore on the podium at the Tuscan Grand Prix. However, amid official review into FIA guidelines, Hamilton has now vowed to continue protesting and use his position to promote his views while raising awareness against discrimination.

Ahead of Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix, Hamilton took a knee while wearing a black T-shirt with the message: “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor”. He then went on to wear the same T-shirt in the post-match race interview and on the podium. Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was shot dead by police in Louisville six months ago.

It’s been 6 months since Breonna Taylor was murdered by policemen, in her own home. Still no justice has been served. We won’t stay silent. #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/7zinVHiYcH — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 13, 2020 ×

While the FIA is a non-political organization, the matter was looked into with a conclusion that Hamilton will not be punished.

However, FIA has launched a review of the current set of guidelines which included what racing drivers can wear during an event.

Hamilton took to social media platform Instagram to declare that he will continue to use his standing as a six-time winner to promote his views.

“I want you to know that I won’t stop,” he wrote on Tuesday. “I won’t let up. I won’t give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right. This is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial. We can help make this a better place for our kids and the future generations.”

Damon Hill, Britain’s 1996 world champion, accused the sport of having previously ignored the issue of race. He wrote on Twitter: “Such mixed message to Lewis Hamilton’s t-shirt podium message.

“But F1 has always had its head in the sand over any issue that might make people think about anything other than F1. It has to make space for these messages if it is to be embraced by the wider world.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton is now one win away from equaling Michael Schumacher’s record with 90th career triumph of his career in Mugello last week. He will look to equalize Schumacher’s record at the Sochi Autodrom in Russia on Sunday.

