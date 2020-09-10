Sebastian Vettel signs for Aston Martin from Ferrari for '2021 and beyond'

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel has joined the Canadian-owned Racing Point team and will race for Aston Martin after signing a multi-year deal as his stint with Ferrari comes to an end. Vettel replaces Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who announced his exit at the end of 2020 season on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I’m extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021,” Vettel said in a team statement ahead of Sunday’s Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy’s Mugello circuit.

“It’s a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter,” he said.

“I believe we can build something very special together. I still have so much love for Formula One and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid.”

While the statement didn’t share much details but Vettel said that he has signed up for 2021 and beyond. Vettel has had a topsy-turvvy run with Ferrari since the arrival of Charles Leclerc, who beat him on wins, points and poles last season.

Ferrari have struggled in the 2020 season but had announced in May that Vettel would be leaving at the end of the season and will be replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz from McLaren.

Vettell, at Merceded-powered Aston Martin, will team up with Canadian racer Lance Stroll.

“Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 team,” team principal Otmar Szafnauer said.

“Sebastian is one of the best in the world and I can’t think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level.”