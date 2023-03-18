Arshdeep Singh agrees to play five matches for Kent in County Championship

Young Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh has agreed to play five matches for Kent in the County Championship later this year. Subject to clearance, the left-arm seamer will appear in two home (against Surrey and Warwickshire) and three away (against Northamptonshire, Essex and Nottinghamshire) fixtures during the June-July window.

🇮🇳✍️ We're delighted to announce that @arshdeepsinghh will be a Kent cricketer for up to five @CountyChamp matches this Summer — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) March 17, 2023 ×

Following his breakout IPL 2022 season with Punjab Kings, where he garnered attention with his death bowling, Arshdeep got rewarded with a place in India’s T20I side for the England series. Playing in his first match, Arshdeep bamboozled Jason Roy and Dawid Malan with his in-swingers and returned with figures of two for 18.

Later, he toured Windies and got his big break soon after when he got picked for the Asia Cup in Dubai and the T20 World Cup in Australia. Against Pakistan at the MCG, Arshdeep accounted for Babar Azam’s wicket and got rid of star opener Mohammad Rizwan too. He delivered with the new and the old ball throughout the campaign and ended up with ten wickets in six games.

Meanwhile, in the seven first-class matches played so far, Arshdeep has picked 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and economy rate of 2.92.

Upon accepting Kent's proposal to represent them in the County Championship, Arshdeep said he is excited to play the red ball cricket in England to sharpen his skills and push for a case in the Indian Test side. He added Rahul Dravid also talked highly of the cricket club prompting him to agree to the deal.

"I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a club with a great history," Arshdeep said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Speaking on the same, Kent's director of cricket, Paul Downton, said,