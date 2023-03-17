IND vs AUS 1st ODI: After repeated backlash, Venkatesh Prasad in awe of KL Rahul, 'Excellent composure...'

Former India speedster Venkatesh Prasad went in awe of KL Rahul as he helped India win the first ODI match between India and Australia in Mumbai by five wickets. Chasing 189 runs, the veteran star scored an unbeaten 75-run knock that saw India clinch the contest by five wickets. Courtesy of that win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and will look to conquer the series in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul.

Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/tCs74rBiLP — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 17, 2023 ×

Prasad in awe for KL Rahul

"Excellent composure under pressure and a brilliant innings by KL Rahul. Top knock. Great support by Ravindra Jadeja and a good win for India," Venkatesh Prasad wrote on Twitter.

KL Rahul was seen in excellent touch for India as they got the better Australia by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. India had endured a tough run at the venue after they had gone 12 years without a win at the venue in the ODI format. India initially struggling at 83/5 in the match showed superb composure to get over the line and draw the first blood in the contest.

Asked to chase 189 runs, the Indian team got off to the worse possible start after Ishan Kishan departed for three runs in the second over. Things only got vulnerable for the home side who were chasing their first ODI win at the Wankhede in 12 years after Virat Kohli (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) departed on back-to-back balls with Mitchell Starc on a hat-trick.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar underlines the reason why ODIs are getting monotonous and boring, comes up with a solution

With 16/3 India further lost Shubman Gill (20) and were 39/4 before KL Rahul and stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (25) steadied the ship. They both put together a fifth wicket stand of 44 runs before the skipper was scalped by Marcus Stoinis. However, Jadeja and Rahul then took over the initiative for India and built an unbeaten stand of 108 runs that propelled India to their first win at the Wankhede in ODIs in 12 years.

The two nations will now meet on Sunday, March 19 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam as India will have a golden opportunity to seal another famous series win.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE