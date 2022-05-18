Arif Malik decided to invite Virat Kohli, not me: Kashmir Premier League's Director Rashid Latif

Recently, the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) President Arif Malik made heads turn when he announced that he has decided to send a formal invite to India's star batter Virat Kohli to participate in the second edition of the league, in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), or at least grace his presence as a guest.

Thus, this led to a widespread reaction from all quarters. Recently, KPL's Director of Cricket Operations and Pakistan's former captain Rashid Latif has clarified that the league's President has decided not only to call Kohli but also many other marquee players from different countries. However, the decision to invite Kohli was solely Malik's, as per Latif's claims.

"My boss Arif Malik gave a statement on inviting Virat Kohli for the Kashmir Premier League. Whether to come or not, it's his call. But he has taken the initiative after some thinking. He will invite players from other countries as well as India, but these are not my quotes. Please don't quote that I said so," Latif said.

Earlier, Malik had said in a video shared on social media platform Twitter, "(Md) Rizwan gave a very positive message that cricket should be beyond anything else. So we are sending a letter to Virat Kohli, inviting him to play in the league or at least come and watch one match."

Arif Malik President KPL announces inclusion of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in KPL،he said We are sending a formal invitations to Virat Kohli,

Arif Malik President KPL announces inclusion of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in KPL،he said We are sending a formal invitations to Virat Kohli,

Its up to on Virat Kohli whether to beome part of the league as a player or as a special guest

It remains to be seen if Kohli associates himself with the controversial league in any form. The second edition of the KPL will commence on August 1 and conclude on August 14. During that time, India is also scheduled to tour West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is, from July 22-August 07.