Arif Malik decided to invite Virat Kohli, not me: Kashmir Premier League's Director Rashid Latif

Edited By: Aditya Sahay WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: May 18, 2022, 08:13 PM(IST)

Arif Malik decided to invite Virat Kohli for KPL, not me: Rashid Latif Photograph:( AFP )

KPL's Director of Cricket Operations and Pakistan's former captain Rashid Latif has clarified that the league's President has decided not only to call Virat Kohli but also many other marquee players from different countries. However, the decision to invite the Indian batter was solely Malik's.

Recently, the Kashmir Premier League's (KPL) President Arif Malik made heads turn when he announced that he has decided to send a formal invite to India's star batter Virat Kohli to participate in the second edition of the league, in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), or at least grace his presence as a guest.

Thus, this led to a widespread reaction from all quarters. Recently, KPL's Director of Cricket Operations and Pakistan's former captain Rashid Latif has clarified that the league's President has decided not only to call Kohli but also many other marquee players from different countries. However, the decision to invite Kohli was solely Malik's, as per Latif's claims.

"My boss Arif Malik gave a statement on inviting Virat Kohli for the Kashmir Premier League. Whether to come or not, it's his call. But he has taken the initiative after some thinking. He will invite players from other countries as well as India, but these are not my quotes. Please don't quote that I said so," Latif said.

Earlier, Malik had said in a video shared on social media platform Twitter, "(Md) Rizwan gave a very positive message that cricket should be beyond anything else. So we are sending a letter to Virat Kohli, inviting him to play in the league or at least come and watch one match."

×

It remains to be seen if Kohli associates himself with the controversial league in any form. The second edition of the KPL will commence on August 1 and conclude on August 14. During that time, India is also scheduled to tour West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is, from July 22-August 07. 

