Argentina star Diego Maradona's autopsy shows no drink or illegal drugs

An autopsy of late soccer star Diego Maradona revealed that Argentine did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death.

The 60-year-old, who died in November after suffering a heart attack, took seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments but "there was no presence of (illegal) drugs," a judicial official told Reuters.

According to the autopsy released by the Buenos Aires Scientific Police, Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs. The autopsy was based on blood and urine samples of the former World Cup-winning player.

Investigators are looking into various facets of his death that rocked Argentina and the wider footballing world and have not ruled out wrongful death.

The more detailed autopsy confirmed the results of one carried out immediately after his death that said the former Boca Juniors and Napoli player died from "acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy."

Recently, an Argentine court ruled that the body of late soccer great Diego Maradona “must be conserved” in case his DNA is needed in a paternity case.

Five recognised children and six with filiation requests are part of a complex inheritance process in Argentina.