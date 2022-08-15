Are you listening, Umran Malik? Aussie great Glenn McGrath opines on pace vs control debate

Umran Malik impressed one and all with his raw pace and wicket-taking abilities in IPL 2022. Representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the youngster ended with as many as 22 wickets -- fourth-overall in the season -- and got to play three T20Is during India's tour of Ireland and England

While the cricketing fraternity has hailed him for his talent and rapid pace, many feel the 22-year-old Umran still has a long way to go before becoming a regular in all formats for Team India. The popular opinion is that the speedster needs to have more control in his bowling before becoming a vital cog for India across formats.

However, former Aussie great Glenn McGrath has recently stated that he hates to see fast-bowlers sacrifice pace in order to gain more attain control with the ball.

ALSO READ | 'We don't...' - Rishabh Pant reacts on stiff competition with Dinesh Karthik for T20 World Cup spot

In an interview with Cricket.com, McGrath said, “Sheer pace is unique. You can’t teach someone to bowl 150-plus, they’ve got to be able to naturally do that. I hate seeing bowlers slow down to get control. I like to see bowlers working harder on control, putting the time and effort in the nets to get to know their game while still bowling at top pace. Because someone who bowls at excess of 150 kph is very rare. I don’t like to see express pacers slow down to get control."

On Umran, the Aussie -- who claimed 563, 381 and 5 wickets in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively -- stated, "I haven’t seen a huge amount of Umran Malik but the fact that he can bowl at a good pace is impressive."

It will be interesting to see how the cricketing journey unfolds for Umran in the coming years. Will he be able to hold onto his pace and better his line and length? Only time will tell...