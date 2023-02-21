'Are we selling LFC?': Liverpool owner John Henry gives an update on selling the Merseyside club

After months of back-and-forth, Liverpool owner John Henry on Monday stated that he was not selling the Premier League club to anyone. The statement by Henry comes on the eve of Liverpool's high-octane clash against Real Madrid.

"Are we selling LFC? No," Henry was quoted as saying by Boston Sports Journal.

"Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes. Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale."

For months, the fans had been speculating that the club will be sold, which, in turn, will bring more funds for the transfer plans of manager Jurgen Klopp. Henry, however, suggested that he has 'merely formalised an ongoing process'.

"I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about Liverpool, but I keep to the facts: we merely formalised an ongoing process."

John W. Henry, one of the two founders of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), is currently the principal owner of the group along with chairman Tom Werner, who is also the chairman of Liverpool.

FSG had earlier sold an 11 per cent stake in the club to RedBird Capital Partners last year amid reports that Henry wanted to ease some burden off his shoulders. FSG bought the Merseyside outfit for $358 million in 2010 when it was in a financial mess and since have transformed the club to run on a self-sustaining model.

However, a self-sustaining model means that Liverpool have to rely on a 'sell-to-buy' model to bring in new players. As the Premier League grows more competitive and rivals clubs continue to splurge millions of dollars in every transfer window, the Reds have been seemingly left behind.

The pressure was perhaps one of the reasons why FSG in November last year informed they had sought proposals from investors regarding buying the club.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club," The Athletic had quoted the American group as saying back then.

Apart from Liverpool, FSG currently own popular American professional baseball team Boston Red Sox. Rumours mills are rife that FSG were attempting to sell LFC to buy an NBA team.

