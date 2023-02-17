Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid match Live in India

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Live Streaming: The UEFA Europa League 2023 came back with a bang with a blockbuster match between Manchester United and Barcelona on Thursday, February 16. The Liverpool and Real Madrid match will kick off on Wednesday, February 22 in Anfield Stadium. After a disastrous performance in the Premier League, Liverpool's season may be undone by the outcome of the Champions League.

Real Madrid has been inconsistent and hampered by injuries since the World Cup. Los Blancos is an experienced player in taking home major championships, but Madrid would be mindful of the threat that red presents.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Europa League 2023 match:

Europa League 2023: When will Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match is on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

What time will Liverpool vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid match will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Where will Liverpool vs Real Madrid match be played?

The venue of the knockout playoff of the UEFA Europa League 2023 between Liverpool and Real Madrid is Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in India?

You can watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I live stream Liverpool vs Real Madrid match on mobile in India?