Premier League club Liverpool put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group

English Premier League club Liverpool has reportedly been put up for sale by its owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG). FSG has played a key role in Liverpool's recent success but the owners have been widely criticised by fans for their lack of proper investment in the club.

FSG had taken over Liverpool from their former American owners George Gillett Jr and Tom Hicks in 2010 after massive outrage among fans over the club's long-standing trophy drought. Liverpool managed to break the curse under FSG as Jurgen Klopp led the club to its first Premier League title in 2019-20.

As per a report in The Athletic, FSG have put together a full-fledged presentation for the parties interested in exploring a deal for the Premier League club. The Liverpool owners have also roped in Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to ensure the entire sale is processed without any major hiccups.

In a statement published by The Athletic, FSG said they have received frequent inquiries about Liverpool being up for sale from different parties in recent times and that they are interested in bringing in new shareholders for the club. FSG said it will be willing to sell the club under the right terms and conditions.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool," FSG said in a statement, as per The Athletic.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch," the statement added.

Since FSG took over the club in 2010, the owners have transformed the Mersyside outfit by developing a proper football structure and investing in the right kind of players. Their transfer business has been shrewd ever since Klopp's arrival in 2015 and the strategy has helped them reap rewards on the pitch.

Liverpool won their fifth Champions League title in 2018-19 before clinching the Premier League title in 2019-20. They have also won the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the UEFA Super Cup titles under Klopp and are touted as one of the best clubs in the world at present.

John W.Henry, one of the two founders of the FSG, is currently the prinicipal owner of the group alongwith chairman Tom Werner, who is also the chairman of Liverpool. FSG had earlier sold an 11% stake in the club to RedBird Capital Partners last year amid reports that Henry wanted to ease some burden off his shoulders.