Champions League last 16 complete fixtures: Liverpool to face Real Madrid, PSG up against Bayern Munich

The Round of 16 draw for the ongoing Champions League 2022-23 season concluded on Monday (November 07) with a host of mouth-watering clashes lined up for fans. Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Liverpool while Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been drawn against Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have not enjoyed the best of form this season but Jurgen Klopp's men remain a dangerous prospect to face for any team in the Champions League knockout stages. The Reds will also have revenge on their mind having lost the 2018 final against the La Liga giants.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been handed a relatively comfortable draw as they will be facing Bundesliga side, RB Leipzig, in the Last 16. Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur will be up against AC Milan while Chelse will take on Borussia Dortmund in the Last 16.

PSG have been handed a tough test against Bayern Munich, who have not been at their best so far this season but can beat any team on their day. Inter Milan will be up against FC Porto while Napoli will take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here is the complete Champions League last 16 draw:

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham Hotspur

Frankfurt v Napoli

Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

PSG v Bayern Munich

It will be a repeat of 2018 final when Liverpool lock horns with holders Real Madrid. While Madrid have had a fantastic start to the season, Liverpool have struggled for consistency in the Premier League but the epic clash promises to be a cracking affair.

The first leg of the Round of 16 clashes will kick off on February 14 before the second leg starts on March 07. The final will be played in Istanbul on June 10.