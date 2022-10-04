Another injury scare after Jasprit Bumrah? Arshdeep Singh ruled out of India's 3rd T20I vs South Africa

On Monday evening (October 03), BCCI confirmed that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia from October-November. Bumrah will be out of action for sometime due to a back stress fracture. On Tuesday evening (October 03), India were dealt with another blow as speedster Arshdeep Singh also skipped the third and final T20I versus South Africa, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, due to back issues.

After winning the toss in the third and inconsequential tie, with India being 2-0 ahead in the series, Rohit said at the coin toss, "We're going to field first. It's a very high scoring ground, I feel the pitch won't change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Kohli and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way."

Teams:

INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (in for Virat Kohli), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav (in for KL Rahul), Mohammed Siraj (in for Arshdeep Singh).

SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius (in for Anrich Nortje), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

ALSO READ | 'India's chances of winning T20 WC depend on....' - Former stumper names key player for Rohit & Co.

Senior batters KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are also out of action as the team management have decided to rest the duo ahead of the all-important T20 WC Down Under. After the SA T20Is, India will leave for Australia as soon as possible and play two warm-up encounters -- versus Australia and New Zealand respectively -- before opening their campaign in the main draw of the tournament on October 23. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic MCG, Melbourne and aim to kick off their campaign with a win over the Asian giants. India's group comprises Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two more teams who will join from the qualifiers.