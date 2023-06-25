American sprinter Noah Lyles equals Usain Bolt's career record in 200m event - WATCH

American sprinter Noah Lyles won the 200m New York City Grand Prix on June 24, hitting 19.83 seconds on the clock. The sprinter also equaled former sprinting legend Usain Bolt's record of most 200m race victories as well, reported NBC Sports. Both Lyles and Bolts now have 34 wins each in 200m event.

Lyles' latest Bolt-equaling win in 200m is 10 more than Namibia's Frankie Fredericks and 11 more than 1996 Olympic champion Michael Johnson. What a moment for @LylesNoah as he ties Usain Bolt's record at the NYC Grand Prix! pic.twitter.com/MzX4OmYcww — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 24, 2023 × This, however, wasn't Lyles best time in 200m event. Lyles had ran 200m fastest in 2022 with a time of 19.31 seconds. The American is also the fastest 200m sprinter this year with the time of 19.67. Overall, Lyles is now behind only Usain Bolt (19.19) and Yohan Blake (19.26) in terms of best time in 200m race events.

With Paris Olympic 2024 more than an year away, Lyles said that his goal is to bring back track and field into the mainstream sports.

"Saying a time, nobody's really going to know the difference between (Bolt's world record of) 19.19 and (Lyles' American record of) 19.31. Truly," he explained. "Those people who just watch for the Olympics and watch who wins, they're going to be like, 'Oh, I saw such and such who won.' … So when we're not in an Olympic year, we need to be figuring out those things that are going to jump out to people. And one of those things is breaking a record of somebody who's very well known in the sport," said Lyles as reported by USAToday.

The American, however, will have the chance to go past Bolt shall he decides to participate in Diamond League in London on July 23 or World Championships in Budapest in August. Being the reigning champion, Lyles gets a bye in the world championship.

Lyles would next be seen at USA Track and Field Outdoor championships in two weeks' time in Oregon. Lyles, however, won't be racing in 200m event at the USATF Outdoors but 100m.

