NBA: Spurs' no. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama feeling 'comfortable' in San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs' latest draft pick Victor Wembanyama has been in the thick of things since he landed in the USA on Monday, June 19. Wembanyama first threw a ceremonial pitch in New York before becoming the centre of attraction during 2023 NBA Draft. The French prodigy was the no. 1 draft pick this year.

Following the draft, the player arrived in San Antonio on Friday and hundreds of fans welcomed their potential new hero. Wembanyama, along with Spurs' only other draft pick and fellow Frenchman Sidy Cissoko (no. 44 overall), were taken to the team dinner same day along with San Antonio legends Sean Elliott, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and David Robinson, .

The draft picks were then introduced official at an event on Saturday following which they attended a press conference at the AT&T Center.

"Probably in a couple hours, I learned more about the NBA than my whole life before that," Wembanyama said at the news conference. "It's so comforting to see these people who are so important to the city of San Antonio and the franchise are such great people and generous. They genuinely wanted to share their experience. I feel like they've already started to take great care of me. It's so important to be in a position where it's so comfortable."

Wembanyama said that he's trying to be himself as a basketball player but trying to be open to learning at the same time. The no. 1 draft pick also said that he thinks he can give back the love people have shown him off the court by being the best. "People have been showing me love...I think I can give all of this back to the fans, the community, the franchise, and the city."



Watch @vicw_32's full Rookie Press Conference 🎥 https://t.co/SulvKbBRc3 pic.twitter.com/Vj8c1PCvKa — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) June 24, 2023

"I wanted to say to you directly, we're excited to grow with you, support you, challenge you -- especially coach [Gregg Popovich] -- on your journey through life and basketball," Wright said. "Your talent is obvious. But as we got to know you, the maturity, the approach, the character, it let us know how special of a young man you are."

