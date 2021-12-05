'Always been our prized wicket': Pat Cummins on England captain Joe Root's wicket

Newly-appointed Australian captain Pat Cummins revealed that he would enjoy taking the wicket of England captain Joe Root in the Ashes series, which is scheduled to start from December 8 in Brisbane. The opening Test is going to be crucial for Joe Root & Co. as England haven't won a Test at Brisbane since 1986.

Cummins has taken up the role of captain after Tim Paine stepped down due to a 'sexting' scandal. Talking about the Root's wicket, the pacer said, "I don't know if the captaincy brings a different element for me, but the last few series we've played against him he's always been our prized wicket."

"Not necessarily the one we talk about the most, but he's number one batter in the world at the minute, he's their captain. It's going to be a big battle ground for us," the captain added.

If we talk about his captaincy, Cummins became the 47th captain of the Australian men's Test team. "I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer,"

Meanwhile, Steve Smith has been named as the vice-captain as he returns to a key leadership role after the "Sandpaper-gate" ball-tampering scandal of 2018.

1st Test:

Australia: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.