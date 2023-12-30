All you need to know about Australian Open 2024 including defending live streaming, prize money

The year’s first Grand Slam is set to take center stage from 14 January 2024 in Australia’s Melbourne as top tennis stars prepare to clinch glory. This year the Australian Open will have the eyes of the entire world as the former champions Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will stage their return while defending champions Novak Djokovic will eye a place in the history books in what could be a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title. Ahead of the big tournament in Melbourne, here is all you need to about the Australian Open 2024.

When does the Australian Open 2024 start?

The Australian Open 2024 starts on Sunday (January 14) in Melbourne.

When will be the final of the Australian Open 2024?

The women’s singles final will be played on Saturday (January 27) and the men’s singles final will be played on Sunday (January 28) at the Australian Open 2024.

How many players will compete in the main draw of Australian Open 2024?

A total of 128 players will compete in both men’s singles and women’s singles of which 104 have qualified directly while 16 players will come from qualifiers and 8 players will be given wildcards in the Australian Open 2024.

Who are the top seeds in both men’s and women’s department at Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic is likely to be the No.1 seed in men’s singles department while Iga Swiatek is likely to be the No.1 seed in women’s singles in the Australian Open 2024.

Who are the defending champions of Australian Open?

24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic is the defending Australian Open men’s singles champion while Aryna Sabalenka is the defending women’s singles champion at the Australian Open.

When are the draws for the Australian Open 2024?

The draws for the Australian Open 2024 will take on Thursday (January 27) in Melbourne.

What is the prize money for the Australian Open 2024 winner?

The winner of the Australian Open 2024 in singles category of men’s and women’s department will receive $3.15 million each. The runners-up will receive $1.73 million each.

Which channel will broadcast the Australian Open 2024 in India?

Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 5, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 5 HD will broadcast the Australian Open 2024.

Which platform will stream the Australian Open 2024?