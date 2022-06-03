Alexander Zverev suffers horrible injury as Rafael Nadal reaches French Open final - WATCH

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev locked horns with each other in the men's singles semi-finals on Friday evening (June 03) at the 2022 French Open in Paris. In what was a riveting clash till the opening two sets, it came to an abrupt end as the German player Zverev suffered a major injury in the fag end of the second set to give a walkover to the Spaniard.

Talking about the opening set, it was Zverev who took the lead. Nadal was playing the catch-up game, however, he edged past the opposition in the tie-breaker to win the opening set 7-6 (10-8). Having already been stretched a lot by the 25-year-old Zverev, it seemed that things would get difficult for the senior player, who turned 36 on Friday. Zverev once again took the lead in the second set and both the players were matching each other in every shot before an early climax came with Zverev's massive injury.

During a rally, Zverev covered some distance to his left for a return shot when his right leg twisted on the clay court. As a result, he succumbed to the ground and was in complete disdain. Soon, the play was halted for a bit and Nadal also came to his aid. The two hugged as Zverev walked off, conceding the semi-final which was promising to go down to the wire. Here's the video of the youngster's injury:

Thus, with an unfortunate end to the proceedings, the crowd and tournament favourite Nadal is set to play for his 14th French Open title on Sunday. He awaits the winner of Marin Cilic-Casper Ruud. Looks like the stars are aligned for Nadal's glory as Zverev seemed to have put him in a spot of bother. Nonetheless, he won't take it easy in the summit clash.