Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Enrico Piperno opines on high-voltage French Open women's singles final

The French Open 2022 edition has lived up to expectations so far. While the competition has intensified in the men's singles, the women's singles are also set to see a marquee finale as world number one Iga Swiatek will square off with teen sensation Coco Gauff.

While American tennis player Gauff is yet to lose a set in her entire campaign, Iga is in peak form since the start of the calendar year and is on a 34-match unbeaten streak. While Gauff thrashed Italy's Martina Trevisan-- beating her 6-3, 6-1 in her semi-final match -- Swiatek got the better of Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 to storm her way into the summit clash. Thus, the stage is set for a riveting encounter between two young guns in the women's singles at the Roland Garros, on Saturday (June 04).

ALSO READ | Teenage sensation Coco Gauff reacts to recent mass shootings in USA after reaching French Open final

Ahead of the clash, WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo got a chance to interact with Indian tennis coach Enrico Piperno, who opined on the women's singles finale. On the clash versus the world no. 1 vs no. 23, Piperno said, "Well, Coco came into the scene a couple of years ago. Back then, she had the tools to become a superstar. Gauff is one of those players who doesn't get heat on the court. She is very very spolid. To beat her, you got to really beat her. She seems a lot more relaxed. She has the tools to win the Grand Slam.

Swiatken, on the other hand, has had a terrific streak. But she will have a fall sometime. Is it going to be tomorrow, we will know....It won't be easy for Swiatek. Gauff will not go down very easily. Swiatek will have her hands full," Piperon opined.

In the men's singles, Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev are engaged in a mouth-watering semi-final as the birthday boy Nadal is eyeing his 14th title at the Roland Garros. While the tennis fraternity is closely following Nadal's journey, the crowd and tournament favourite, many have eyes glued on the women's singles final as well, which is set to go down to the wire.