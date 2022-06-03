Teenage sensation Coco Gauff reacts to recent mass shootings in USA after reaching French Open final

American tennis player Coco Gauff defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in her semi-final match in the women's singles at the 2022 French Open, on Thursday (June 02), and used the platform to demand action on mass shootings in the United States by writing "peace, end gun violence" on a courtside TV camera.

Before sharing her message for gun control back at home, Gauff insisted that the recent tragedies mean she will treat victory or defeat with equal equanimity in the championship match, where she will face unstoppable and world number one Iga Swiatek. "Yeah it's a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world, especially in the U.S. -- I think it's not important to stress over a tennis match," she said during her on-court TV interview.

The 18-year-old Gauff was talking just hours following an incident where a gunman killed at least four people at a hospital building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, -- which is latest in a plethora of mass shootings across the United States in recent weeks which have made heads turn worldwide.

Talking about Gauff's semi-final encounter, she was at her dominant best as she wrapped up proceedings with a straight-set win over Italian Trevisan. After the match, Gauff made a strong statement by making an appeal to the world to take note of the disastrous incident happening back in the US and hoped that her message will reach a wider audience.

"I know people globally around the world are for sure watching," Gauff stated. She stressed that she will raise her voice on her political and social issues going forward as well. The teenager added, "Since I was younger, my dad told me I could change the world with my racquet. He didn't mean that by like just playing tennis. He meant speaking out on issues like this."