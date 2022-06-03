Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, Live streaming: When & where to watch French Open men's SF match?

Rafael Nadal will square off against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the men's semi-final match in the 2022 French Open on Friday evening (June 03). This will be the tenth ATP meeting between the two superstars with the Spaniard leading 6-3. Thus, Nadal will be favourite ahead of the clash, however, he will be tested by the 25-year-old German player.

Nadal is coming into this clash on the back of an impressive quarter-final win over World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic in a four-set riveting clash, winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6. On the other hand, Zverev got the better of teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) to book his berth for the semis. Ahead of the marquee encounter, Nadal was all praise for Zverev and said in a video posted by Roland Garros, "I am excited to win the semi-finals of course. It will be a big day as another big challenge is coming. The first thing I need to do is play very well. Alexander Zverev is a great player and I can say one of the best in the world. So for me to keep my chances high and to go through I have to play with determination from the beginning to the end."

Here's the live streaming details of the French Open 2022 quarter-final encounter between Nadal and Zverev

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open semi-final match take place?

The Nadal vs Zverev 2022 French Open semi-final will be held at the Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open semi-final match start?

The Nadal vs Zverev 2022 French Open semi-final will commence at 6:15 pm IST on Friday (June 03).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open semi-final encounter?

The Nadal vs Zverev 2022 French Open semi-final showdown will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open semi-finals?

The live streaming of the Nadal vs Zverev 2022 French Open semi-final will be available on Sony Liv.