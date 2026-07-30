/Ajinkya Rahane’s greatest Test innings: 5 knocks that defined his overseas legacy

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday (Jul 30) announced his retirement from international cricket, ending a career that lasted almost two decades. The 38-year-old shared the news through an emotional video on Instagram, saying he believed it was the right time to step away from international cricket.

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting and have always understood its importance,” Rahane said.

“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats. From those early days, travelling as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap,” he added.

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From overseas heroics to match-winning displays, here are Ajinkya Rahane’s top five Test innings

96 vs South Africa, Durban (2013)

In only his second Test, Rahane scored a brave 96 on a difficult pitch against Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Though he missed a century, he showed he could succeed in overseas conditions.

In only his second Test, Rahane scored a brave 96 on a difficult pitch against Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel. Though he missed a century, he showed he could succeed in overseas conditions. 118 vs New Zealand, Wellington (2014)

Batting at No. 7, Rahane scored his maiden Test century with 118 on a challenging pitch. His knock helped India save the match and highlighted his ability to perform under pressure.

Batting at No. 7, Rahane scored his maiden Test century with 118 on a challenging pitch. His knock helped India save the match and highlighted his ability to perform under pressure. 147 vs Australia, Melbourne (2014)

Rahane’s stylish 147 against a strong Australian attack helped India fight back after Australia scored 530. It remains one of his finest overseas innings.