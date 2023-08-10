'After Yuvraj Singh, nobody has....': Rohit admits to India's No. 4 issues ahead of Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted to Team India's No. 4 issues ahead of the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, at home. According to Hitman, no other player has stepped up and made the No. 4 spot his own after Yuvraj Singh. It is to be noted that India auditioned several batters at the No. 4 spot prior to the 2019 ODI World Cup as well. Post the 50-over showpiece event, Shreyas Iyer took over the mantle and achieved considerable success before his back injury resurfaced to dent his run. Iyer has been away from international cricket since early 2022.

To add to India's injury concerns, KL Rahul -- who bats at No. 5 -- is also out of action due to a hip injury, which he suffered during IPL 2023. In Rahul and Iyer's absence, Rohit-led India have backed the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. as their middle order remains a cause of worry ahead of the upcoming home ODI World Cup, which kicks off in India on October 05.

'No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time'

Talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a La Liga event, Rohit admitted to India's No. 4 curse and said, "Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well - his numbers are really good."

He further opined, "Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble; he has been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last 4-5 years. A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there."

Talking about Iyer, the 28-year-old has 805 runs in 20 matches at No. 4, at an average of 47.35, including two centuries and five fifties. Nonetheless, injuries to key players -- including Iyer -- have dented India's preparations ahead of two important 50-over mega-events. At present, the national side await the final fitness report of Rahul and Iyer before announcing their Asia Cup squad, which will be followed by the ODI WC.

The 36-year-old Rohit concluded by saying, "The percentage of injuries that have happened in the last 4-5 years is massive. When the players get injured or are not available, you try doing different things with different players - that is what I have to say about No. 4. Even before when I was not the captain, I was watching no? There were so many guys who came in and went out. But injuries kept them away or they were not available or someone lost form."

At present, Rohit-led India is gearing up for the Asia Cup, to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka in August-September. The squad is expected to be announced sooner than later.

