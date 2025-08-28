/After winning IPL 2025, THIS RCB player is set to lead in Duleep Trophy

In a major setback for Central Zone, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been ruled out of the 2025 Duleep Trophy quarter-final against North East Zone due to a groin injury. According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, Jurel picked up the injury just before the match in Bengaluru. In his absence, vice-captain Rajat Patidar has taken over the captaincy duties. Young wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal has stepped in to replace Jurel behind the stumps. He also opened the batting and played a solid knock before retiring hurt after scoring 60 runs, a promising effort that helped the team in a tricky situation.

This match gives Rajat Patidar a great chance to prove his leadership skills in the longer format. Patidar recently led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to its first-ever IPL title earlier this year and will be hoping to carry that winning momentum into red-ball cricket. Strong performances in the Duleep Trophy could help him push for a place in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies and South Africa.

Patidar has played three Test matches for India so far but has only scored 63 runs at an average of 10.50. However, he had a strong domestic season with Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 529 runs at an average of 48.09, including one century and two fifties in seven matches.

Meanwhile, in another Duleep Trophy match, North Zone also faced a leadership change after their captain, Shubman Gill, missed the game due to illness. As a result, Ankit Kumar was named as the stand-in skipper, and batter Shubham Rohilla was added to the squad as Gill’s replacement.