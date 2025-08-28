/Shubman Gill recovers from flu, set to join BCCI CoE ahead of Asia Cup 2025

In a major boost to Team India, Shubman Gill has recovered from the flu and is set to join the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) for training ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The India Test captain missed North Zone’s first-round Duleep Trophy match due to illness but is now fit and ready to rejoin his teammates in Bengaluru.

At the CoE, players are undergoing fitness assessments as part of their preparation for the upcoming tournament. Gill was expected to lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy, but the viral flu forced him to sit out the first quarterfinal against East Zone. Thankfully, his health reports showed no serious issues, giving relief to the Indian camp as they look forward to the 2025 Asia Cup. Reports suggest the 26-year-old batter will begin training at the CoE later this week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Other Indian players who recently featured in the Test series against England have also been training at the Centre of Excellence. Hardik Pandya has cleared his fitness tests and started training in Baroda. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Sai Sudharsan have been working on fitness and strength, with Mohammed Siraj expected to join them soon.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is still recovering from an injury sustained during the England tour and has not yet returned to full fitness. Rishabh Pant, who recently had the plaster removed from his left foot, is currently at the CoE focusing on his rehabilitation.