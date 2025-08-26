/Six players in India’s Asia Cup squad who have won the trophy before – No. 5 will surprise you

From Jasprit Bumrah to Tilak Varma, here are six players in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad who have already lifted the continental trophy before. With their experience, they’ll be hoping to do it all over again this year.
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has lifted the trophy three times: 2016, 2018 and 2023. Known for his pinpoint yorkers, Bumrah’s calmness under pressure makes him a key player in India’s 2025 campaign.
Kuldeep Yadav has also won the Asia Cup three times: 2016, 2018 and 2023. His clever spin and ability to take wickets in the middle overs make him a valuable asset.
Hardik Pandya brings both power and balance to the Indian team. He was part of the winning squads in 2016 and 2023. With his strong batting and fast bowling, Pandya adds depth to the squad.
Shubman Gill made a big mark in the 2023 Asia Cup, scoring over 300 runs. That performance helped India win the title. Now picked for the 2025 squad, Gill has a chance to prove himself in the T20 format.
The current Indian T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, enters his third Asia Cup with high confidence after a strong season with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. He played just one game in the 2023 Asia Cup and did well in the 2022 T20 edition, too.
Tilak Varma made his Asia Cup debut in 2023 but didn't get many opportunities to perform. Still young and promising, Varma will be eager to shine and win the continental trophy once again.